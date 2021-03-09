Dr. Martinez-Gamba accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Martinez-Gamba, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Martinez-Gamba, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Martinez-Gamba works at
Locations
Aspenpointe Health Services115 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 572-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr martinez has been treating my twin boys age 11.5 for awhile. He has been very good with them both and is very prompt to come to telehealth appts. I find him thorough, understanding and kind.
About Dr. Jose Martinez-Gamba, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Martinez-Gamba works at
Dr. Martinez-Gamba has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez-Gamba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
