Dr. Jose Mendez Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Mendez Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Igantio A. Santos and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Mendez Martinez works at
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road10640 Gateway Blvd N Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 505-7503
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road4301 N Mesa St Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7502Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road7814 Gateway Blvd E Ste A, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7504
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Great communication. Very smooth. Wish all appts could be telemedicine.
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Escuela De Medicina Igantio A. Santos
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mendez Martinez has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease
Dr. Mendez Martinez speaks Spanish.
