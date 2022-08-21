See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jose Martinez, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (101)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Martinez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at Austin Heart in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Retina Associates
    801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  2. 2
    Austin Retina Round Rock Office
    171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  3. 3
    Austin Retina Associates - South
    4207 James Casey St # 100, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  4. 4
    David Weber Office
    2006 N US HIGHWAY 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Going from room to room moved things along quickly and all staff were efficient and pleasant
    Jon — Aug 21, 2022
    Dr. Jose Martinez, MD
    About Dr. Jose Martinez, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679545370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst University Miami
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Dallas VA and Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.