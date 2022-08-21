Overview

Dr. Jose Martinez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Austin Heart in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.