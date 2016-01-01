Dr. Jose Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Premium Healthcare2400 SW 69th Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 265-4441
-
2
Our Medical Community Center LLC6850 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 265-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Martin, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1861429425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, General Surgery and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
