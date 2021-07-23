See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Cardiology
Dr. Jose Marquez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Marquez works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Coral Gables in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Steward MDM Cardiology Center Coral Gables
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 901, Miami, FL 33133

  Palmetto General Hospital
  HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Heart Disease
Angina
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 23, 2021
    DrMarquez is a scholar and a gentleman.Very precise,speedy service with lots of TLC.
    Francisco Mirabent — Jul 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Marquez, MD
    Cardiology
    English
    1710956958
    Down State Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
    Va Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
    King's County Hospital and Affiliates
    Universidad Central del Este
    Internal Medicine
