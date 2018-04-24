See All Pediatricians in Frisco, TX
Dr. Jose Mandujano, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jose Mandujano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Mandujano works at Pediatric Pulmonary Associates Of North Texas in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Pediatric Pulmonary Associates Of North Texas
    8501 Wade Blvd Ste 1020 Bldg X, Frisco, TX 75034
    PPANT-Plano
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75075
(972) 668-5864

Hospital Affiliations
  • Childrens Medical Center Plano
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Asthma
Bronchitis
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Bronchitis
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Apr 24, 2018
    We love going to Dr. Mandujano! His staff is always friendly and treats you as if you are family. I first met him while my infant daughter was admitted in Medical City and haven't looked back. We turn to him for all her lung function needs.
    LaBelle family in Bonham, TX — Apr 24, 2018
    About Dr. Jose Mandujano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508817206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr
