Dr. Jose Mandry, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Mandry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Mandry works at West Orange Endocrinology, PA in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Orange Endocrinolgy PA
    1510 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 480-4830
  2. 2
    1530 Citrus Medical Ct Ste 103, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 480-4830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2

Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Doctor Mandry was as thorough as one doctor gets. He spent a hour helping me with everything. The office staff is awesome, they always go above and beyond!
    Adam Heist — Sep 23, 2022
    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386674794
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown U/Roger Wm Med Ctr
    Residency
    • St Vincents Med Ctr
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
