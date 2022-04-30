See All Hematologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Lutzky works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Aventura
    2801 Ne 213th St, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dave G. — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235127929
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutzky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutzky has seen patients for Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutzky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutzky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutzky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutzky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutzky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

