Overview

Dr. Jose Lozano, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Lozano works at Sharif Surgical LLC in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX and Cleburne, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.