Dr. Jose Loyo-Molina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Loyo-Molina works at Arkansas Heart Center in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.