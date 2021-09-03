Dr. Jose Loyo-Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loyo-Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Loyo-Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Loyo-Molina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Dr. Loyo-Molina works at
Locations
-
1
Arkansas Heart Center4200 Jenny Lind Rd Ste A, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 484-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loyo-Molina?
Wonderful..he will study all options and recommend treatment. He is thorough and listens to me. He is certainly a doctor that I would recommend.
About Dr. Jose Loyo-Molina, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134314511
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
- Hospital Vargas de Caracas / Central University of Venezuela
- Centro Medico De Caracas
- Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine
- Basic School of Medicine , Central University of Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loyo-Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loyo-Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loyo-Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loyo-Molina works at
Dr. Loyo-Molina has seen patients for Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loyo-Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loyo-Molina speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Loyo-Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loyo-Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loyo-Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loyo-Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.