Overview

Dr. Jose Lopez-Cintron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.



Dr. Lopez-Cintron works at Atlantic Foot & Ankle Associates in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.