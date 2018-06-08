Dr. Jose Lopez-Cintron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Cintron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Lopez-Cintron, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Lopez-Cintron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.
Locations
Jose A Lopez-cintron MD LLC963 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Let me tell you guys. Dr. Lopez is the absolute best doctor i have been to. I have lived in 3 different states in the past 15 years and he IS THE BEST!!!! Everything from the cleanliness of his office, to his bedside manner. I wish ALL my doctors could be like him!
About Dr. Jose Lopez-Cintron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770536575
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Cintron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Cintron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Cintron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Cintron has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Cintron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Cintron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Cintron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Cintron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Cintron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.