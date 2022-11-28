Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
From the time I scheduled the zoom consultation (thank you, Jazmine) with Dr. Lopez to the final surgery day, my overall experience was wonderful! Dr. Lopez was very informative and told me what to expect with surgery (before, during and after) - he definitely put me and my husband at ease. We chose the TGH Brandon Complex - the staff there were friendly and professional. I got to meet with Dr. Lopez (and Dr. Politz) in person prior to my surgery and he reviewed the post-surgery instructions with me. The nursing care was outstanding - warm, caring and total pros. I can't remember everyone's names but Dana, Dawn, Olga, and Arian (the imaging technician) were all superb. The operating team was also fabulous. And Courtney, who was there when I woke up after surgery, tended to my every need with a smile. Dr. Lopez is a gem and I would recommend him, as well as Dr. Politz, to anyone considering parathyroid surgery. THANK YOU!!!!
About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1396854329
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine Tampa)
- PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.