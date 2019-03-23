Overview

Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Lopez works at WellMed at Ingram Park in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.