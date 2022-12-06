See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM

Podiatry
5 (450)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Loor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Loor works at Deloor Podiatry Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    DeLoor Podiatry Associates
    115 E 61st St Lowr Level, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5703
  2. 2
    DeLoor Podiatry Associates
    420 74th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 401-6680
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
  3. 3
    DeLoor Podiatry Associates
    235 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5704
  4. 4
    DeLoor Podiatry Associates
    39 W 32nd St Rm 1200, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5702
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Deloor Podiatry Associates
    65 Broadway Ste 1103, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-7201
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  6. 6
    Deloor Podiatry Associates
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-7202
  7. 7
    DeLoor Podiatry Associates
    8622 Bay Pkwy Ste 2B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 259-6924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
  • Metropolitan Hospital Center
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 450 ratings
    Patient Ratings (450)
    5 Star
    (409)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 06, 2022
    dr Loor has been the only doctor,that really help me ,i been all over nyc city doctors and nothing,until i found him,the best doctor ever !!!!
    Lilian P. — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Loor, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982906723
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Loor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    450 patients have reviewed Dr. Loor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

