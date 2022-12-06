Dr. Jose Loor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Loor works at
Locations
DeLoor Podiatry Associates115 E 61st St Lowr Level, New York, NY 10065 Directions (862) 366-5703
DeLoor Podiatry Associates420 74th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (585) 401-6680Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:30pm
DeLoor Podiatry Associates235 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (862) 366-5704
DeLoor Podiatry Associates39 W 32nd St Rm 1200, New York, NY 10001 Directions (862) 366-5702Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday11:00am - 7:00pmSundayClosed
Deloor Podiatry Associates65 Broadway Ste 1103, New York, NY 10006 Directions (585) 480-7201Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Deloor Podiatry Associates140 N State Rt 17 Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (585) 480-7202
DeLoor Podiatry Associates8622 Bay Pkwy Ste 2B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (908) 259-6924
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
dr Loor has been the only doctor,that really help me ,i been all over nyc city doctors and nothing,until i found him,the best doctor ever !!!!
About Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1982906723
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
