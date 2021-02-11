See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Jose Lira, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (22)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Lira, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Lira works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chula Vista
    841 Kuhn Dr Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 482-7301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Dr Lira changed my health drastically. I was seen by the VA previously. I had CPaP & uncontrolled asthma before visiting him. He immediately found something wrong in my treatment & found I was having more allergy triggers. He made a few changes in my medicine & followed up making adjustments. Over a couple months I barely have any cpap incidents & I have been finally been breathing better & I have more energy. He doesn’t mess around in the office. He looks & gives her advice. He explains thing more if you ask for more details. The first couple visits I was skeptical because he got me in & out very quickly. He also helped get me several different masks that fit properly & didn’t bother my big nose. I do want to mention that he does have a lot of patients so keep your appointments because there can be a wait to see him. I’m glad I waited because I’m very happy with him as my doctor.
    Akinsey — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Lira, MD
    About Dr. Jose Lira, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356319446
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis U Grp Hosps
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lira works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lira’s profile.

    Dr. Lira has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

