Dr. Lima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Lima, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Lima, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Lima works at
Locations
Lakshmi V. Dundoo MD PC10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 271B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Lima since I was 7 yrs old. He is amazing. He takes his time to listen to your concerns and is very comforting. I wouldn't go to any other ENT. He is easy to get an apt with, runs on time (mostly - emergencies do come up from time to time).
About Dr. Jose Lima, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lima has seen patients for Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lima speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.