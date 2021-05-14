Overview

Dr. Jose Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.