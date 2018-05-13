Overview

Dr. Jose Leon Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Leon Jr works at Brightwaters Internal Medicine Pllc in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.