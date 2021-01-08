Overview

Dr. Jose Laraya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Laraya works at Verzosa Ungab Internal Medicine in Bartlett, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.