Overview

Dr. Jose Labault-Santiago, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Labault-Santiago works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.