Dr. Jose Joy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Joy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Mario Tano MD8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 400, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 225-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Joy evaluó y actuó mi situación de salud como si se tratara de de un familiar de el. SIEMPRE mantuvo su profesionalismo y basta experiencia. Mi operación y recuperación fue todo exito!éxito!! Gracias por traer mi salud de vuelta!! Dios lo siga bendiciendo.
About Dr. Jose Joy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346331386
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
