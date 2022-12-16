Dr. Jose Jiron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Jiron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Jiron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|University of Toledo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Ocala Ear Nose & Throat Specialists2120 SW 22nd Pl Ste 602, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 458-6616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had been to two different doctors treating my sinus problems for over 2 1/2 years with no help. So very glad to say Dr. Jiron and my sinus surgery helped me greatly! No more problems.
About Dr. Jose Jiron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Med Coll Of Ohio|University of Toledo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiron has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jiron speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.