Dr. Igoa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Igoa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Igoa, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Locations
-
1
Jose E Igoa MD PA3600 N 23rd St Ste 103, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 928-8476
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Igoa?
Good doctor who was the first to pinpoint my diagnosis
About Dr. Jose Igoa, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780615732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Igoa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Igoa speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Igoa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igoa.
