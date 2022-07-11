See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Jose Igoa, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2 (48)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Igoa, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Igoa works at Jose E Igoa MD in Mcallen, TX.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jose E Igoa MD PA
    Jose E Igoa MD PA
3600 N 23rd St Ste 103, Mcallen, TX 78501
(956) 928-8476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Binge Eating Disorder
Cocaine Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Binge Eating Disorder
Cocaine Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Good doctor who was the first to pinpoint my diagnosis
    Susana Hernandez — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Igoa, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780615732
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igoa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Igoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Igoa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igoa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

