Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Huerta-Ibarra works at Janine M Talty DO in Watsonville, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.