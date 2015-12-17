See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Watsonville, CA
Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (3)
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Huerta-Ibarra works at Janine M Talty DO in Watsonville, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellness Center Home Health
    50 Penny Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 722-2010
    Windsor Gardens Rehabilitation Center of Salinas
    637 E Romie Ln, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 254-9441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2015
    Dec 17, 2015
    About Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790791614
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huerta-Ibarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huerta-Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huerta-Ibarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huerta-Ibarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huerta-Ibarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huerta-Ibarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

