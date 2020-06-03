See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Hernandez-Gala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hernandez-Gala works at Hernandez-Gala Hernandez-Gala in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Norberto J Hernandez D.D.S. P.A.
    1235 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 642-7796

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2020
    GREAT EXPERIENCE. HES THE REAL DEAL. WISH THERE WAS MORE DOCTORS LIKE HIM.
    SERGIO SALAZAR — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Hernandez-Gala, MD
    About Dr. Jose Hernandez-Gala, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366536799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
