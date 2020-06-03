Dr. Jose Hernandez-Gala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Gala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Hernandez-Gala, MD
Dr. Jose Hernandez-Gala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Norberto J Hernandez D.D.S. P.A.1235 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 642-7796
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
GREAT EXPERIENCE. HES THE REAL DEAL. WISH THERE WAS MORE DOCTORS LIKE HIM.
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1366536799
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
