Dr. Jose Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Gutierrez, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Vascular Neurology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1003089665
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Jacksonville Meml Hosp/U Miami
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks French and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
