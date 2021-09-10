Overview

Dr. Jose Gutierrez-Galatas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL.



Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas works at Orlando OB-GYN Associates in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.