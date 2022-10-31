Overview

Dr. Jose Gonzalez-Canal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez-Canal works at JOSE M.GONZALEZ-CANAL,MD,PA in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.