Dr. Jose Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Jose Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Cochise Cariovascular Care Pllc Jose I Gonzalez157 N Coronado Dr Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 458-1208
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My life has been a nightmare since my mother died. I have been harassed me, stalked. Computer and phones hacked with my my books and journals stolen. Turbo Tax company ID Notify advised me my identity had been stolen and as I went thru devices found 6 different numbers forwarding my messages to. And even my medical records were hacked. I’ve been a target of a senior caregiver scam in Arizona. Dr. Gonzales is listening and helping me keep from having the heart attack these scam artists are determined to give me. Asked my abusers why? Want to take my identity, my home and even my husband. Dr. Gonzales is one of the few listening. God Bless him! Amen.
About Dr. Jose Gonzalez, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073601852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
