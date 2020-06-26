Dr. Jose Gaudier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaudier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Gaudier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Gaudier, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Gaudier works at
Locations
Jose A. Gaudier, MD, PA1740 SE 18th St Ste 1202, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaudier is a excellent neurologist! He has changed my meds which have helped me a lot!He up on the latest meds. A very good listener and will answer all questions. His staff is very nice.
About Dr. Jose Gaudier, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760578165
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- San Juan City Hospital
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaudier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaudier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaudier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaudier works at
Dr. Gaudier has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaudier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaudier speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaudier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaudier.
