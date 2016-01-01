Dr. Jose Garri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Garri, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Garri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Locations
South Miami Office6200 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-8730
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-8730
Mosa Medspa4308 Alton Rd Ste 940, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 604-3216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Garri, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093820243
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- General Surgery
Dr. Garri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.