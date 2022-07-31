Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Garcia Gonzalez works at
Locations
Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Des Plaines2454 E Dempster St Ste 400, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 299-0700Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Elgin2250 Point Blvd Ste 140, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 299-0700
Retina Consultants, Ltd. - Hickory Hills7667 W 95th St Ste 200, Hickory Hills, IL 60457 Directions (847) 299-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia and staff are amazing. He repaired a hole in my retina years ago. I just went back to him to check my eyes because of another problem. He explained to me what it is and why it happened. He is very honest.
About Dr. Jose Garcia Gonzalez, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1881889558
Education & Certifications
- Retina Consultants Ltd.
- Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico
- Catholic University Of America
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Gonzalez has seen patients for Floaters, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Gonzalez.
