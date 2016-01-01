See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garcia Jr works at American Care Inc in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    American Care Inc.
    American Care Inc.
11255 SW 211th St, Miami, FL 33189
(305) 254-7576
    12171 SW 268TH ST, Homestead, FL 33032
(305) 278-8020

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477648293
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Jose Garcia Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Garcia Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

