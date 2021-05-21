Dr. Jose Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Palm Coast61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2808, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Each visit is the same. He’s very professional with a soothing bedside manner. He’s considerate of your opinion and involves you in the treatment plan.
About Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1083824262
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.