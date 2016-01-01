See All Psychiatrists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Jose Gamez, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jose Gamez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health

Dr. Gamez works at PALMETTO MEDICAL PLAZA in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palmetto Medical Plaza
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 503, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-3381
    Palmetto General Hospital
    2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 823-5000
    Southern Winds Hospital
    4225 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 558-9712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jose Gamez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134210271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Gamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gamez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamez works at PALMETTO MEDICAL PLAZA in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gamez’s profile.

    Dr. Gamez has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

