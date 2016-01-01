Overview

Dr. Jose Gamez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health



Dr. Gamez works at PALMETTO MEDICAL PLAZA in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.