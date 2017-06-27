Overview

Dr. Jose Fuentes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Fuentes works at Anesthesia Dynamics LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.