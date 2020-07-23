Overview

Dr. Jose Font-Cordoba, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Ignacio a Santos, Instituto Tecnologico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey|Ignacio Santos School - Superiores de Monterrey and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Font-Cordoba works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.