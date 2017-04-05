Overview

Dr. Jose Flores-Cardillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Flores-Cardillo works at Charles River Medcal Associates in Marlborough, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.