Overview

Dr. Jose Finet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Finet works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.