Dr. Jose Finet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Finet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finest has a great personality, cares about his patients. Explains what is damaged and how certain parts of your heart works. He will advise you of what kinds of precedures might need to be done. He is very thero and will answer your questions.
About Dr. Jose Finet, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629293022
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Eskenazi Health
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
