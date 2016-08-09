Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
Jose Fernandez M.d.p.a.10700 Caribbean Blvd Ste 108, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Directions (305) 251-8016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HOLA MI NOMBRE ES NATHALI. LLEVO A MIS DOS HIJOS ANGEL Y ANGELICA A VER AL DOCTOR FERNANDEZ DESDE EL ANO 2009 Y ANTES DE ESO CUANDO YO ERA MENOR DE EDAD ME ATENDIA TAMBIEN CON EL. EL ES MAGNIFICO. UN DOCTOR QUE NUNCA ESTA APURADO, EL SE SIENTA Y SE TOMA SU TIEMPO EN EXPLICARTE TODO SOBRE EL NINO O LA NINA. EXCELLENTE. Y CUANDO LO LLAMAS POR TELEFONO TE ATIENDE IUAL. LO RECOMIENDO 100 % EL ES EL MEJOR PEDRIATRA Q HE CONOCIDO
About Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1851311120
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
