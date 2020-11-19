Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Indio Surgery Center46900 MONROE ST, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 354-8413
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Excellent physician. Great energy & personality.
About Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205984226
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.