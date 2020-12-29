Overview

Dr. Jose Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine. They graduated from University Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Fernandez works at J.M.J. Family Practice in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.