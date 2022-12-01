Dr. Escobar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Escobar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Escobar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
Texas Health Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgical Specialists2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 323-3655
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor Explained everything very well.
About Dr. Jose Escobar, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144424920
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med School
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escobar speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.