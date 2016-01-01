Overview

Dr. Jose Escalante, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Escalante works at Dr. Jose Enriq Escalante in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Unstable Angina and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.