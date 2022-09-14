Overview

Dr. Jose Erbella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Erbella works at Tampa Bay Surgical Group in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Palmetto, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.