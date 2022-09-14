Dr. Jose Erbella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erbella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Erbella, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Erbella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Erbella works at
Locations
-
1
Manatee General Surgery250 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 896-4788
-
2
Jose Erbella MD602 4th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 212-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erbella?
Dr. Erbella and Jill are amazing! I first went to them on a recommendation from a healthcare provider who works with my husband. It was July 2020, the beginning of COVID, and I needed my gallbladder removed. They got me right in for consultation and surgery. They checked on me personally after surgery and were very supportive of my recovery period. I couldn't have asked for better care! Recently I needed a routine colonoscopy and chose to move from my previous doctor (who I really liked) to Dr. Erbella because I had such a good experience with him. While there for my consultation I told him about a problem I have been having for the past decade...hemorrhoids...I had checked into the surgery but it was so scary that I lived with fairly large and uncomfortable hemorrhoids for almost 10 years. Dr. Erbella mentioned the PPH surgery in lieu of a "classic hemorrhoidectomy" because he said it is less invasive, doesn't include incisions / cutting out the hemorrhoids, and the recovery time w
About Dr. Jose Erbella, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1902891617
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Florida
- University of Michigan
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erbella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erbella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erbella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erbella works at
Dr. Erbella has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erbella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erbella speaks Spanish.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Erbella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erbella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erbella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erbella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.