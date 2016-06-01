Overview

Dr. Jose Elacion, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Elacion works at Jose Elacion MD in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Carson, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.