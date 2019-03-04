See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jose Duarte, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Duarte, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Duarte works at Phoenix Pain Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Pain Clinic
    10405 E Northwest Hwy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 324-9400
  2. 2
    Phoenix Pain Clinic
    1110 N Buckner Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 324-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 04, 2019
    Came to Dr.Duerte after years of seeking relief to my pain after being left with an addiction and no answers as too why I was hurting. After looking at a photo he sent me to UT southwest Dalllas. That opened several doors and within weeks I was diagnosed (finally)! Was not the answers I wanted to hear but with the Lord, Dr. Duerte and my team over at UT southwest my days are better. I think that all the doctors should stop for one minute and think about what they became doctors for. Like him!
    Chasity in Sherman , TX — Mar 04, 2019
    About Dr. Jose Duarte, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720039274
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Hospital
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duarte works at Phoenix Pain Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Duarte’s profile.

    Dr. Duarte has seen patients for Myelopathy, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

