Overview

Dr. Jose Duarte, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Duarte works at Phoenix Pain Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.