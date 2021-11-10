Overview

Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Dominguez Jr works at ALLERGY, ASTHMA, IMMUNOLGY in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.