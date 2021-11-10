Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Dominguez Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates3645 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 969-0116
-
2
Allergy Immunology Associates105 S Macdill Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 874-1305
- 3 539 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 655-9736
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominguez Jr?
I have been a patient of his for the last eight years. My first visit told me I had found the ideal doctor for my problem - a resurgence of rheumatic fever after fifty years. As I told him my medical history he picked up on this immediately and soon had a diagnosis which in all likelihood saved my life.
About Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1871554774
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez Jr works at
Dr. Dominguez Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dominguez Jr speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.