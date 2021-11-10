See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Dominguez Jr works at ALLERGY, ASTHMA, IMMUNOLGY in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates
    3645 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 969-0116
  2. 2
    Allergy Immunology Associates
    105 S Macdill Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 874-1305
  3. 3
    539 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 655-9736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I have been a patient of his for the last eight years. My first visit told me I had found the ideal doctor for my problem - a resurgence of rheumatic fever after fifty years. As I told him my medical history he picked up on this immediately and soon had a diagnosis which in all likelihood saved my life.
    About Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871554774
    Education & Certifications

    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Dominguez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominguez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

