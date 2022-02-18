Overview

Dr. Jose Dominguez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Dominguez works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.