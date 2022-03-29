See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Jose Dizon, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Dizon, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Dizon works at ColumbiaDoctors - 222 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 222 Westchester Avenue
    222 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jose Dizon, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    • NEW YORK HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Yale School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Dizon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dizon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dizon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dizon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dizon works at ColumbiaDoctors - 222 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dizon’s profile.

    Dr. Dizon has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dizon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dizon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dizon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dizon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dizon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

