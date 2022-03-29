Overview

Dr. Jose Dizon, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Dizon works at ColumbiaDoctors - 222 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.