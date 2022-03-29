Dr. Jose Dizon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dizon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Dizon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Dizon, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Dizon works at
ColumbiaDoctors - 222 Westchester Avenue222 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best doctor I've ever had (and I'm 76!). Brilliant, compassionate, extremely open minded and ever so kind. And also a great sense of humor. What more can you ask for? Dr. Dizon has been treating me for over 20 years and I couldn't be more grateful. John Golden. NYC. 3/28/22
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194833459
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Yale School Of Medicine
Dr. Dizon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dizon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dizon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dizon has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dizon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dizon speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dizon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dizon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dizon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dizon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.